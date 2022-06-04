A collection of works from Launceston primary school pupils was unveiled at the Launceston Library on Thursday afternoon, celebrating their artistic responses to the messages in Thomas Mayor's book Finding Our Heart.
The From Our Heart to Yours letter and artwork collection, which includes the canvasses children painted with Tasmanian Aboriginal Elder and artist Judith-Rose Thomas, is on display at the Launceston Library.
Stompin Dance dancers performed a response to "Finding Our Heart" through dance and guests were able to browse the responses displayed around the children's corner of the library.
Judith-Rose Thomas and Mayor completed the collection by placing their painted hands on a canvas to be hung with the children's artworks.
Mayor said he was thrilled to have reached so many children with his story of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Ultimately the Uluru statement is fair, the fairness of being able to speak for ourselves before decisions are made- Thomas Mayor
"The campaign that has been thought of and run locally has been about responding to the Uluru Statement From the Heart, which is what my children's book Finding My Heart teaches children and the whole purpose of the book was for children to teach the adults in their lives about the Uluru statement," he said.
"It's an important thing to do as we now have a government that have committed to holding a referendum to enshrine a voice for First Nations people in the Constitution in the next three years and so we have to reach more Australians and teach them.
"Children imagine the world as it should be, they are not taught prejudice and they have an open mind.
"Ultimately the Uluru statement is fair, the fairness of being able to speak for ourselves before decisions are made."
The Uluru Statement from the Heart was written after a historic meeting of First Nations people at the First Nations National Constitutional Convention in 2017, of which Mr Mayor was a signatory.
Two hundred and fifty Indigenous delegates met at Uluru and after several days of discussion, a statement was written and presented to the federal government.
Thomas said she was overwhelmed by the children's responses.
"The work they have done is enough to bring tears to my eyes. The children captured the message," she said.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
