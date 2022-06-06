A Launceston author is stepping into the world of children's books with the release of Matilda at the Beach.
Matilda at the Beach is set within the coastal area of Low Head and has been written by Jane Boyle.
The book sees Matilda introduce the reader to the creatures she meets there: Tommy the tortoise, Alwin the albatross, Sammy the seal, Ellen the pademelon and Saffi the swan. By following Matilda and her friends - along with Mintie, her faithful Labrador - children can experience the sights and smells of the wonderful adventures at the beach.
Using the treasure map at the start of the book, they can also trace Matilda's path from Pilot Beach, then Poo Corner, to the Castle and on to the Fairy Penguin Reserve.
"Each poems is about birds and animals in Tasmania found in the area of Low Head," she said.
"It's is quite unique. I have written these poems about 15 years ago and thought it was about time I made them into a book. I think it's great that children who live here can read this then go down to Low Head and experience it themselves."
Jane Boyle was born in Jamaica in the West Indies, where her parents worked in medicine for the British Colonial Service. She came to Tasmania as a child, and grew up and was educated in Launceston.
She has travelled extensively round the eastern states of Australia as part of her work as an interior decorator.
Ms Boyle also runs the recently established Launceston Interiors at the old Tinnies Pies shop in South Launceston.
Over the years Ms Boyle has spent many summer holidays at her beach house in Low Head, at the mouth of the Tamar river in northern Tasmania.
Low Head was established in 1805 and its lighthouse built in 1833. It became a special place for her and her two children, both of whom now reside in Melbourne. She lives in Launceston with her husband and standard poodle, Bon-Bon.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
