Evandale has the opportunity to make it three wins on the trot on Saturday when they take on UTAS Lions at University Oval in round 10 of NTFA division one.
The seventh-placed Eagles defeated Perth and Meander Valley last month either side of two byes. It came after they lost their opening four matches of the season.
Utility Sam Gowans, who coach James Conroy said had played with Fingal and Longford in the past, will make his club debut.
Midfielder/half-forward Corey Viney will miss with hamstring tightness while wing/half-back Aaron Bird comes in for half-forward Kaden Marshall.
Conroy feels a big part of the Eagles' recent success has been the improvement from the younger players who are becoming more consistent.
He said the Eagles' spread from one contest to the next had been getting better.
"It was a challenging start to the year and then to get that first win and then that second one to build on that - it's a good to place be around at the moment," he said.
"We've been going pretty well with our contested footy, we've been able to win the contested footy and leave stoppages in a smart, effective way and use a bit of pace and run as well and break through and kick goals."
The playing-mentor spoke of where his group could continue to improve.
"Our main focus is to be more effective with our forward line entries, it's still an area we want to get better - that last kick going into the forward line," he said.
"And then lock it in and get goals from that."
He noted it was likely to be wet on Saturday and the Eagles were looking forward to the challenge of adapting, especially considering they haven't played under those conditions yet this season.
Recruit Beau Calow, who switched from East Coast, has been a revelation this season.
He's been named in the best players six times and kicked 10 goals.
He bagged six in the 101-point win against Meander Valley last weekend.
"He's a fantastic player to coach, you can throw him forward or back and his versatility is fantastic," Conroy said.
The coach explained the team had become more settled down back so they swung Calow forward.
Meanwhile, shutdown defender Seb Woof, who has been in the best twice this year, played his 150th club game last weekend.
The Lions, coming off a bye, are searching for their second win of the season after losing six straight.
The fell to Old Scotch by 84 points in round eight.
Fourth-placed Lilydale welcomes ninth-ranked Meander Valley and Old Launcestonians host Perth in the Patrick Baker Memorial Match will be played at 2.40pm at Invermay Park.
The third versus second battle between Old Scotch and East Coast presents as the match of the round.
Ladder leader St Pats have a bye.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
