Letters to the editor | June 5, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
June 4 2022 - 8:30pm
Decision shows freight is priority before passengers

TT-LINE'S GEELONG PORT

THE TT-Line's new Geelong Port decision is the worst in the history of this passenger ship service, but as we all really know it has nothing to do with passenger service.

