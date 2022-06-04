Decision shows freight is priority before passengers

THE TT-Line's new Geelong Port decision is the worst in the history of this passenger ship service, but as we all really know it has nothing to do with passenger service.
If it did, this would never be happening. How many people travelling on the Spirits head in the Geelong direction?
I imagine it would be a small majority that head for the Great Ocean Road, other than that, all will now be negotiating the traffic into and out of Melbourne to continue their travels in all directions. It would be interesting to see if fares change to reflect the shorter boat travelling times, but I won't be holding my breath. Everybody knows the TT-Line is nothing more than another freight service and freight is the number one priority.
WOULD Barry Prismall (The Sunday Examiner, May 29) care to explain how Sussan Ley reminds him of a Girl Guide? Could he mean that she is confident, considerate, community-minded, has leadership and time-management skills, and can sew on a button?
ATTORNEY-GENERAL Elise Archer believes she can "ensure the public has confidence in the outcomes of elections" by moving from the weakest political donation disclosure system to the equally weakest system with South Australia.
Where has Ms Archer been during the past two weeks when the Australian political landscape dramatically shifted? One of the major forces for that change was the community's determination for more transparency in politics. It was one of the factors that got Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer home in Bass as she took a stand against her own party.
Under the draft legislation, donations up to $5000 will not need to be disclosed, vested interests will still be able to make limitless donations and there are no caps on electoral spending. If Ms Archer wants Tasmanians to be confident in the integrity of the state's political system, she needs to look for a better model and try again.
THE state government appears keen to build a $750 million floating stadium in Hobart, despite the existence of a good one in Launceston.
Meanwhile, the YMCA in Launceston sadly has to close its doors because of a lack of funds. The YMCA has provided numerous activities for all age groups for decades. Hundreds of young people had a great outlet for their energy. Who knows how many may otherwise have become involved in petty crime?
The government should be putting taxpayers' money into the YMCA, rather than a flash stadium, which benefits only a few people. It would demonstrate the government's commitment to the average Tasmanian whose funds don't extend to private gyms, or tickets to elite sports matches.
The value of the YMCA cannot be underestimated. Generations of Launceston residents have benefited from its existence. It's time for the state government to rethink its priorities. They govern for all Tasmanians, not just the elite few.
ONE neglected aspect about the cost of the move to a 35-seat lower house is the money wasted on hasty, or just plain incompetent decisions by overworked ministers.
The Launceston General Hospital and the decision to renovate the existing RHH are examples.
The inhumane and absurd proposal to widen the Southern Outlet and raze 17 residences in order to do so when the problem is the traffic build-up in Macquarie Street is perhaps one of the grossest examples of ministerial incompetence.
A larger House of Assembly from which to draw ministers, and to form committees to advise ministers, would surely mitigate the enormous cost of such blunders. And no, I don't think the answer is to merge with the Legislative Council. That has its own functions to serve, principally as a badly needed house of review.
