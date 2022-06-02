Rabbits, Robins in possible ODFA finals preview

The battle of the undefeated sides is the headline act of Round 7 in the ODFA when Bothwell and Campbell Town go head to head in a blockbuster at Bothwell.
Both sides have proven to be worthy top-two contenders and this match will have a finals-like atmosphere as the sides jostle for top spot.
Advertisement
Tyler Ford was unstoppable last week with 11 goals and will be looked upon in this critical match, while James Shearing and Jack Jenkins are inclusions.
The Rabbits will miss key midfielders Simon Bryant and Jamie Sokolski, however the side has plenty of depth and on their home ground will be hard to beat.
The Robins will be strengthened in the midfield with Iain Campbell returning, while Angus Chugg, Bayley McCarthy and Logan Nuss are also inclusions.
Lachlan Groves is coming off an outstanding leadership performance while veteran Jason Hall continues to be consistent in the backline.
The side has played well away from its home this year and this game should go down to the wire.
Triabunna hosts Mt Pleasant with the home side keen to stay in touch with the top two after a close loss last week.
The Roos need to increase their intensity and work rate and the side will need to respond well.
Kurt Flynn and Izaak De Winter come into the side, while the Mounties hope to continue their winning run.
In the final game, Campania will return the winners' list when it hosts Oatlands where the clubs will wear blue socks in support of the Sockit2MND cause.
Woodsdale has the bye.
All games start at 1.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.