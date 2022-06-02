A thorn in their side last time they met, Clarence's Colin Garland has been identified as one to look out for by North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer.
As one of only two sides to have beaten North Launceston this year, facing Clarence at Bellerive Oval is a dangerous game for the third-placed Bombers and the 141-game Melbourne Demon is at the top of the mountain.
The 34-year-old sits second in the Peter Hudson Medal race with 23 goals, kicking 4.4 in the Kangaroos' four-goal win over North Launceston in round three and giving Cox-Goodyer some headaches.
"He gave us some issues last time and I think the ball was coming in was pretty good service with our defence up the ground so we'll have to limit the service to him and make sure he's not getting the same this time around," he said.
The Bombers' coach was disappointed with his side's effort in the early rounds, with that aspect gradually improving throughout the season.
"Our mindset was pretty poor that day, I think we came in expecting to win," he said.
"I pumped into them this week that it's actually another big game in terms of ladder position and whatnot, to keep that break on fourth and fifth.
"Coming out with that mindset to do it for four quarters [is crucial], we quite weren't able to do it last week but also knowing that we didn't have a few players when we played them last time with Jack Avent, Nathan Pearce and Michael Stingel obviously got injured halfway through the second quarter."
The Bombers' will be looking to get back on the winners' list after last week's derby loss to Launceston, where they were held goal-less in the last term, resulting in a 58-point defeat.
They've made two changes for the southern road trip, with Harvey Griffiths and Will Harper coming in for Kaleb Thomas and Josh Rickard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
