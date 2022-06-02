The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TSL: North Launceston's eyes on former Melbourne Demon Colin Garland

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
June 2 2022 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR: Clarence's Colin Garland walks back to kick one of his four majors last time the Kangaroos met North Launceston. Picture: Paul Scambler

A thorn in their side last time they met, Clarence's Colin Garland has been identified as one to look out for by North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.