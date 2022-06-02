Riverside and Deloraine to battle in Tennis North grand final

Grand finalists have been decided in Tennis North inter-club pennant with Riverside and Deloraine to fight it out on Sunday.
The Riverside WiseGuise covered the loss of Matt Webb through illness in a 4/30 to 2/20 win over clubmates the Ramjets.
Campbell Young's hot form continued, pushing Oliver Hadley to a tie break after having even led 5/3.
Young's teammates brother Fletcher and Daniel Binns gave the WiseGuise the early edge with a thorough 6/1 win over Patrick Michael and Ryan Walker, and after Fletcher Young triumphed 6/1 over Patrick Michael, a tight 6/4 win in the second doubles rubber gave the WiseGuise a comfortable lead.
Binns sealed it with a 6/2 win against Walker while the Ramjets gained small consolation to end their season on a positive note.
The season ended disappointingly for Newstead's Mission Impassable, suffering a 6/36 to 0/14 loss to the Deloraine Warriors.
Unable to secure a rescheduled date, NTSC were forced to play without their number one Jake Elmer who had football commitments.
Jason Fletcher defeated Tim Sterling 6/2 while Jack Heathcote and Thomas Gleeson had a tougher encounter against the two Marks; French and Munnings, triumphing in a tie-break.
The Warriors dominated from that point, Heathcote taking out French 6/0 before pairing with Fletcher for a similar scoreline against Sterling and French.
For Mission Impassable, Munnings fought hard in a tie-break loss to Gleeson, but the Warriors strolled to their first grand final.
Division B saw an amazing finish after Legana Red and NTSC Wise Aces finished 3/29 each, the result decided by a 10/6 match tie-break win by Al Cutler and Stephanie Pang, after being 2/5 down against Legana's Harrison Hughes and Xavier Lowe.
In the other semi, LRTC Asteroids (Binns/Chau/Grantham) managed to assemble their strongest team for the year and dominated NTSC DuCane Rangers (Nicholson/Reid/Carswell) 6/36 to 0/12 to end an impressive debut season for the second-placed Rangers.
Division A doubles will be an all Trevallyn affair after third-placed Bonney/Chugg duo defeated Riverside Hazel (Harding/Walker) 6/3 6/5.
In Div B1 doubles, top side NTSC At The Bar (Cutler/Steph Pang) won through to the GF with a 6/2 6/3 win against Trevallyn (Craig Davies/Dane Waldron), while third-placed AIC Purple (Bruce Hoehne/Rick Edmonds) completely outplayed second-placed Riverside Blue (Owen Geale/Belinda Young) 6/0 6/3.
Div B2 doubles sees the undefeated AIC Green (Nathan Manning/Anthony Goss) GF bound after a 6/4 6/3 result over Justin Homan and Damien Tunks from Trevallyn. They'll play Riverside (Julie Hextall/Jamie Tunks) who trumped NTSC Deucebags (Jane McCann and fill-in Jason Harris) 6/2 6/1.
In Div C doubles, NTSC Golden Oldies (Rod and Fleur Peck) advanced to play NTSC Mr and Mrs. with a 6/4 6/3 win over Sandra Connelly and Rachel deWinter (NTSC Amish and Handy).
