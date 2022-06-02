Rojo Diamond completed a rare feature-race double when he produced a career-best effort to land the Devonport Country Derby final in Launceston on Tuesday afternoon.
Already the winner of the Tasmanian Breeders Classic in Devonport last December, the Robin Grubb-trained son of Fabregas and Sing The Song signed off his puppy career in the best possible style by lifting the $5360 prize with a superb performance in a cracking race.
Rojo Diamond's form of 2021 has carried into this year by landing the first NWGRC feature since the Devonport track was closed in March and giving connections their second success in the event following Silver Drone's win in 2017.
Beginning fairly, Rojo Diamond was soon out-paced by Nail 'Em Fencer who led into the first turn.
However, Rojo Diamond showed his determination, gaining a rails run to secure a challenging position as they headed down the back straight.
Rojo Diamond ($2.90ef) then passed Nail 'Em fencer around the home turn and raced away to score by 1-1/2 lengths in 29.93s from the other equal favourite Saint Zac with Nail 'Em Fencer ($3.20) holding on for third.
It was yet another feature race success for breeder/trainer Robin Grubb's portfolio.
"A brilliant effort ... Rojo Diamond continues to prove he's a very talented dog," Grubb said.
"His effort in the final was great. I thought he felt the run coming out of the heats last week and would improve with a good hit-out under his belt.
"Launceston is certainly not his track - it's by far the toughest - and he's proved he's much more than a U-turn chaser and he has such a great will to win."
The win was Rojo Diamond's 13th from 24 starts.
Mini's Magic ($4.00) finished strongly to snatch a last-stride win in the Devonport Country Oaks final after Buckle Up Aria ($7.00) had turned for home with a handy break.
They came right away from the others, with Buckle Up Avery ($61) five lengths away third.
The winner is race by Mangalore trainer Gary Fahey and his brother Greg.
