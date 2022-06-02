The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St Leonards greyhound trainer lands another feature win in Country Derby

By Brennan Ryan
June 2 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rojo Diamond wins the Devonport Country Derby final at Mowbray on Tuesday.

Rojo Diamond completed a rare feature-race double when he produced a career-best effort to land the Devonport Country Derby final in Launceston on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.