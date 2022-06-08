Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
3 Bed | 3 Bath | - Car
Rarely do such properties reach the market, born from both the collective skills of Victorian craftsmen and also a contemporary reimagination by interior designer Geoffrey Brown.
Located in the premiere inner-city enclave on 1,150 metres of developed and developable land, the two story brick landmark property sets the tone for refined architecture.
The resonance of the home and its successes are heard loudest in the arranged flexibly for both formal and informal occasions.
Fronting the street, the dining and living rooms are dressed with natural oak parquetry floors, marble fireplace surrounds and carefully curated light fittings.
The library, family, kitchen and breakfast rooms with bespoke joinery and subtle extensions instead turn their gaze to the gardens and welcome the Northern light.
The central and connecting stair with intricate skylight above provides a gallery-like space.
Celebrating colour, materiality and design, there are three bespoke suites, each boldly and cleverly utilising the upper floor with private dressing and bathing rooms oriented to the city and garden view.
Complete with a fully realised architectural concept for the potential further development of the rear of the property, 165 George Street provides the astute amongst you a rare opportunity for further upside.
