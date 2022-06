RSPCA cat carer Christopher Walkden with some of the stray cats in need of a home.



RSL band members getting the good news from Rosevears MLC K/Finch, dep/myr A/Waddle, F/Madill, Ald I/Dean.

Antique dealer Robert Henley preparing for the Tasmanian Antique Fair.



Team Members from CBM Design Solutions



Benchmark Wine Gallery, then located on Paterson Street in Launceston.



Wendy Cummins with some of her Princess Mary and Frederik memorabilia.



Launceston Tornadoes vs Raiders highlights