The City of Launceston has revealed the top dog names for the municipality.
A whopping 10,000-plus pooches are registered with the council. The most popular name for a female dog is Bella with 175 furbabies bearing the name and for male dogs, the top gong went to Charlie with 131 dogs.
Launceston dog owner Liza Rabbett has a 14-year-old dog named Bella, she has had her companion since Bella was just seven weeks old.
"She is named Bella because it means beautiful and that's what she is," Ms Rabbett said.
"I bought her from an ad in the paper from a local person and the neighbour's children were there so I asked one of the little girls which one she thought was the best and she said Bella so I agreed. She was the smallest and cutest one of the bunch."
On the other side, some pet owners chose to name their four-legged friends rather unique names.
Jessica Willard named her pooches Clint Eastwoof and Dog David Bowie.
"Bowie, because I'm a huge Bowie fan and it seemed like the ultimate honour to name a dog after someone you love," she said.
"Clint Eastwoof, similar reasoning and also who doesn't love a good pun. Although we call him Easty for short."
In June each year, registered dog owners in the City of Launceston municipality receive a renewal notice in the post or via their nominated email address.
Alternatively, a one-off lifelong registration fee can be paid for the life of your dog.
Dogs older than six months must be registered, as well as de-sexed and microchipped.
If you have any questions about dog registrations, please visit launceston.tas.gov.au or call 6323 3000.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
