Launceston export Tyler Gleadow had a stellar weekend at the BMX state championships in Hobart.
The 11-year-old won the 11-12 boys' cruiser and placed second in the 12 boys' 20 inch at Southern City BMX club.
He's now looking forward to coming to Launnie in November for the Australian titles.
It's been an outstanding year for the youngster who represented Australia at the BMX World Racing Championships in Nantes, France in July.
The event featured 3000 athletes from 45 countries.
He finished 14th out of 70 riders in the 8-12 boys' cruiser.
Gleadow unfortunately crashed out in the 20 inch 12 boys' race and bravely rode to the finish.
The young gun, who lives in Brisbane, earned his spot in that team after finishing third at the Oceania BMX Racing Championships in April in Brisbane.
He competed against athletes from Australia and New Zealand and the top four gained automatic selection in the Aussie team.
Gleadow, who has been riding for four years, first got interested in BMX when his family was driving past the bright lights of the Centenary Plains BMX Club in Queensland.
Tyler, who was born in Tassie, moved up to the Sunshine State about five years ago.
He finished second at the Tassie titles at St Leonards in 2020.
While Tyler is tearing up the BMX track, he also likes to go to the skate park and competes in downhill mountain biking.
He's currently third overall in the national championship for 11-12 boys after five rounds. The sixth round is in Tasmania and coincides with nationals.
The Aussie titles are the premier event on the calendar and Launceston BMX are hosting them from November 21-27.
The city was to host the championships in 2020 but the event didn't go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic. Launceston also hosted in 1994.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.