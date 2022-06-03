Second-placed Old Launcestonians have a host of outs for their clash against Hillwood at Invermay Park on Saturday in NTFAW premier division.
The Blues, who are chasing five wins in a row, will be without key forwards Amelia Dowling and Ash Mawer as well as midfielders/defenders Dana Lester and Macenzi Lloyd.
Midfielders Jane Astbury and Danielle Kelly are also unavailable.
On the flip side, they welcome back ruck/forward Tayla Ronken, forward Jade Maynard and ruck/defender Genevieve Dalco who will play her first game of the year.
"We've got a few outs this week, coming off the break we're looking to get back into the swing of things and play our best brand of footy," playing-coach Abbey Green said.
"We'll be wanting to move the ball fast and hit the scoreboard.
"No game's an easy game and we know Hillwood will be wanting to bring the heat early so we'll be looking to match that and play to our strengths."
OLs, who are coming off a bye, most recently beat Bridgenorth by nine points at Parrot Park. They've turned their fortunes around after losing their first two matches of the year to Old Scotch and Launceston.
"I'm extremely proud of all the efforts the girls have put in at training, it's starting to pay off and I believe that's why where we are sitting where we are on the ladder at the moment," Green said.
"The girls have been training so hard, the way they've invested in each session - they're seeking feedback and giving 110 per cent at training which I'm proud of.
"Overall the culture is still very strong, the girls are passionate and love doing what they do."
Jessica Jamieson is having an outstanding season for OLs and is among the top vote-getters in the NTFAW premier MVP count.
"Jess is playing in the midfield which I think is new for her, she was a forward last year," Green said.
"But because she's so strong and athletic, she's really found her spot in the midfield, she's a capable ball-winner, she's got speed and we love when she hits the scoreboard as well.
"She's really found her home playing as a key midfielder this year."
In other matches, fourth-ranked Bridgenorth hosts top-team Launceston while fifth-placed Scottsdale welcomes Old Scotch.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
