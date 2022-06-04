Give voice to good men, silent warriors

Steve Kerr - what a good man.
Did you wonder what prompted Kerr, the coach of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, to explode about gun violence?
When he was 18 his father, Professor Malcolm Kerr, was killed by members of the Shia Militia when he worked at the American University, Beirut.
His rage, your rage, our rage exploded when 19 children and two teachers were felled by a crazed man/child/18-year-old last week in Texas.
His team are the Warriors.
He called out the cowards of America who haven't reined in the political power of the National Rifle Association.
"Evil happens when good men do nothing,'' my favourite saying.
The world needs warriors, like Kerr and Ukraine's President Zelenskyy.
Not the Trumps.
Good men.
Good men outnumber the 'bad'. They need to be seen and heard.
Steve Kerr is not alone as a good man. He's fortunate to be able to express his rage productively.
He is a true warrior.
I've met quite a few good men and note they share a reluctance to speak out.
(BTW the rise of women candidates in the federal election was, in part, because good men became invisible.)
Plenty of good men don't want to be named or acknowledged. Our new PM Anthony Albanese is shy.
We need to recognise and celebrate courageous and good men.
We need more warriors in Parliament. Not bullies. Warriors who call out the bullies.
Bad men are sometimes exposed. (ie our former PM who thought it was okay to carry out one more act of dog whistling by releasing details of a Sri Lankan vessel on election day.)
Every night on the television news and in the 24-hour news cycle, we get reminders of the bad things some men do.
We shake our heads.
I'd love good men to show their Steve Kerr-style of warrior.
Violent men, often damaged before they leave primary school - the men who create fear or make violence - disrupt at best, destroy at worst.
Here's a curly one: A bloke I know suggested men who beat their partners should be whipped in public.
Part of me thinks that the simplistic solution could work.
Trouble is, we live in a civilised space, where an eye for an eye isn't seen as a solution.
Certainly, when it comes to violent crime, perhaps it's time we stopped putting men in gaol and looked for better solutions.
For instance - Enforced learning. Universities re-shaped to accommodate lifting people out of society's too hard basket.
I can hear the business managers of our universities screaming.
Gaol is such a dated, too easy, head-in-the-sand response: "Here, we'll lock you away. Out of sight. Out of mind. Hands washed. We're safe. Not my problem. Not my job''.
I'm a big fan of Johnny Cash. The Man in Black. He came close to humanising the face of bad men. In some ways the Johnny Cash story is the bad man story. His Folsom Prison concert showed us the face of incarceration.
But back to the good men.
Let's call them out.
Let's raise warriors.
I voted blind in this recent election.
Not on purpose.
Not with a pin.
Or a blindfold.
I misplaced my spectacles.
The House of Representatives was okay - one to eight. I didn't need a 'how to vote'. And, the font was about 20 point.
The Senate - wtf - 12, at least, below the line?
Smaller font - 14 point at a guess.
I did the bad-girl thing - I looked for words and recognised parties I figured wouldn't be sending preferences to the right - marijuana and animals were sure winners.
I may have voted for a donkey.
