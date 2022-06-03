Visit the southern hemisphere's oldest continually running agricultural show and listed by the National Trust as part of our Island State's Living history. Things to see and do include AWI Fashion Parade on Saturday, shearing, woodchopping, horse and dog events including the smithies, yard dogs, dog high jump and the sausage dog race. There is all the fun of sideshow alleys, rides, games, pet parade, food stalls and many other fun family activities.
Tripod has delighted audiences from pubs to concert halls to everything in between for the past 20 years. The musical comedy trio create original songs with witty banter and harmonies. Starting as buskers they have made their name in Australia as a comedy institution. They are taking to the Princess Theatre stage on June 10.
Jimmy Kuratz describes himself as an American redneck now permanently residing in Beaconsfield. UNAPOLOGETIC REDNECK is his latest comedy show being held at the Tramsheds Function Centre as part of his Tassie Tour. Attendees are encouraged to don their favourite flannel shirts and come along for a night of laughs and poking fun at himself. For tickets visit eventbrite.com.au.
The Tasmania Wrestling Championship is set to be held at Elphin Sports Centre. Reckoning is set to feature the top professional wrestlers from around the state put on a show, in a night of power slams, feuds and finishers. Get ringside to experience the best of the best in Tasmania. For tickets visit the Eventbrite website.
Tickets are now live for Tasmania's iconic winter event, Festival of Voices, which is set to return this July with an exciting statewide program. Between July 1 and July 10, Festival of Voices will welcome interstate travellers and encourage locals to get out of their homes during winter to enjoy the transformative power of singing. Artists include Marcia Hines, Michael Waugh, Lior and Reuben Kaye plus many more. For tickets visit festivalofvoices.com/2022-tickets
A family-friendly celebration of light, Bicheno Beams returns this winter. Two different light shows will be presented on alternate nights, so stay longer and enjoy two entirely unique and awe-inspiring laser light shows. Throughout July every night at Lions Park the free laser shows will light up the sky. The soundtrack to the show is live streamed to your device to avoid disturbing our local penguin population.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
