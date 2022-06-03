The Examiner
Your guide to whats on in Launceston for June and July

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
June 3 2022 - 7:00am
The Campbell Town Show returns this weekend. Picture: Paul Scambler

Campbell Town Show 

  • Today and Tomorrow

Visit the southern hemisphere's oldest continually running agricultural show and listed by the National Trust as part of our Island State's Living history. Things to see and do include AWI Fashion Parade on Saturday, shearing, woodchopping, horse and dog events including the smithies, yard dogs, dog high jump and the sausage dog race. There is all the fun of sideshow alleys, rides, games, pet parade, food stalls and many other fun family activities.

