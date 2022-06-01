Rowing Tasmania breaks four-year silence, addresses Lake Barrington rape

After four years, Rowing Tasmania has spoken out about an indecent assault and rape in 2018 perpetrated by the then Huon Rowing Club vice president and treasurer, Timothy Leslie Brown.
The statement arrives following an internal review at the organisation to examine how the club and the wider organisation handle complaints like the one brought forward by Brown's victim in the days following her assault.
In the statement, Rowing Tasmania said it was "aware of an incident" that took place on March 3, 2018, at the Lake Barrington International Rowing Course.
During a Supreme Court trial surrounding the event a year later, a jury heard that Brown entered a tent belonging to the victim - who was one of the competitors' mothers - and proceeded to sexual assault her despite her "pushing him away, moving away from him and forcefully expressing her lack of consent, including by saying "no" to him over 20 times".
Drunk at the time, Brown eventually left the tent without engaging in penile sex, stating later in a police interview that "he realised that what he was doing was not right". In the days following the assault, the victim told Tasmania Police and the president of the club about the assault.
Brown was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault and one count of rape. He was sentenced to four years imprisonment and his sentence came up for parole in August last year.
Rowing Tasmania has commented little on the event since Brown stepped down from his role in 2018. In the statement released on Monday, the organisation issued "apologies to [the victim's husband], [the victim], their family and other members of the Huon Rowing Club, for the failings which occurred during the process".
"[W]e must hold ourselves accountable for these failings in order to improve protection of our members," the statement read.
According to the organisation, the internal review will "lead to the implementation of a number of protocols being introduced both internally and to the member clubs". It remains unclear what these protocols are and The Examiner understands Rowing Tasmania does not intend to comment further on the matter.
