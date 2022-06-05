Times Past: Doubts over whether Tasmania's gas outlet would be ready

On this day in June 2002, questions were raised about the future of the Tasmanian gas pipeline.
Delays in the appointment of Tasmania's domestic gas distributor could have led to gas being piped into the state by Duke Energy International's Bass Strait pipeline, with nowhere to go.
At the time the then Deputy Premier Paul Lennon said tendering to appoint a domestic distributor was not complete and he did not expect a recommendation from the gas steering committee or an appointment for several weeks.
Mr Lennon said the earliest he expected to make an announcement was at the end of July that year.
The delay meant it could have been several months - probably longer before gas was piped into Tasmanian homes.
Once the announcement was made the government said it would then need to notify the successful tenderer, who could face months of negotiations with local governments over the installation of pipes, in and around existing services in the region.
Despite the government's position, Duke Energy was scheduled to start bringing gas into the state from the start of July.
Company spokesperson, Tasmanian commercial development manager Simon Himson said on June 4, that the company was unaware of any change to an 18-month-old commitment by the state government that it would have domestic distribution appointed by the middle of the year.
Mr Lennon at first refused to be drawn on the timetable for the appointment of a domestic distributor during budget estimates, despite persistent questioning by the opposition energy spokesperson Tony Rundle.
"Is it true that Duke Energy has expressed to you that the company is concerned that the project is running so far behind schedule that there will be no reticulation to Tasmanian householders for months," he said.
It could be four to six months before the first Tasmanian households were hooked up to gas and up to two years before every household who wanted gas was connected, Mr Rundle said
Mr Himson said that for Duke Energy's business and planning purposes the faster gas was rolled out to Tasmanian customers the better.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
