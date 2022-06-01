The Rotary Club of Tamar Sunrise has partnered with the Salvation Army and Launceston Benevolent Society to help homeless people in need this upcoming Tasmanian Winter.
Rotary Club of Tamar Sunrise president Eve Gibbons said the partnership would provide an opportunity for the community to purchase winter care packs for vulnerable Tasmanians.
The Winter Care Pack initiative will facilitate the provision of winter care packs, which will be made available to their clients during what can be an extremely cold time of year.
"We were aware that homelessness was increasing in Launceston in the Northern Tasmanian region, so we reached out to our partners with the Benevolent Society and Salvation Army to find out what we can do," Ms Gibbons said.
"We can't solve the crisis in homelessness, but we can try and help them to take some of that burden of what they need to do to be able to serve the community.
"Once all funds have been raised or people have purchased packs, those funds will go to the two organisations for them to purchase the products brand new," she said.
Launceston Benevolent Society chief executive Rodney Spinks said it was wonderful to have the club come on board.
"It's community helping community and that's what we rely on to be able to help those that we help," Mr Spinks said.
"We can't imagine what it would be like, we have a lot of people at the moment living in swags and tents, because there just isn't the accommodation out there for us to be able to provide for them.
"All we can do is try and provide them with as much comfort and dignity as we can through these sorts of packs with warm clothing and food and toiletries, and other support like swags and tents.
"To be able to give them a pack like this will make their lives a little bit more bearable," he said.
The Salvation Army Doorways regional manager Anita Reeve said charity was also seeing a steep rise in those who are experiencing homelessness accessing their services.
"For many it is the first time without anywhere to go. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time, and they must face many challenges," Ms Reeves said.
"The Salvation Army Launceston is also very grateful to the Rotary Club of Tamar Sunrise for this project which will directly support those in our local community with some much-needed practical supplies," she said.
To support the initiative the community can purchase a winter care pack from over six options available, starting from $12. Clothing, toiletries, food and drinks, basic survival packs are available and can be purchased via Launceston Tickets.
Packs will be distributed directly to adults and families.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
