Meander Valley is looking forward to facing the benchmark of the NTFAW division one competition, South Launceston.
The pair face-off at Youngtown Oval at 7pm on Friday night.
Sunettes coach Scott Bellinger said the group was buoyed by the fact they'd won four straight for the first time in their history.
The team has beaten Deloraine, Longford and Evandale twice since losing to the Bulldogs by 40 points in round three.
So what's worked well for them this season?
Bellinger said the Sunettes had a high percentage of first-year players last year who are now in their second year.
"At the end of the day, we've been able to keep this group together which is really important," he said.
While there's a buzz about Meander Valley, they'll have a couple of notable absences on Friday.
Bellinger said defender Jade Devlin broke bones in her foot against Evandale while midfielder/forward Meg Wilkinson is out due to concussion protocols.
The coach said they were also missing players due to COVID as has been the case throughout the season.
But he said the Sunettes didn't want to use injuries and COVID as an excuse for not performing at their best.
He also noted the group was hoping to get captain and midfielder/forward Charlotte How back from a shoulder injury in coming weeks.
Meander Valley is coming off a 59-point victory against Evandale.
Bulldogs mentor Kate Child said her group was aiming to remain consistent after having won their first seven games of the year.
Wing Ange Mayne (ankle) and forward Chelsea Ryan (COVID) will miss the clash.
Forward Sophie Jones returns after being unavailable last game.
Child remembers a tough, physical game against Meander Valley last time. She felt the Bulldogs' quick runners played a big part in that victory.
She said midfielders/forwards Hayley Breward, Aprille Crooks and Hannah Viney as well as defender Paige Crooks were among the team's fleet-footed brigade.
Child added Emma Attard was also displaying dash from half-back after being switched from the wing.
The coach is expecting a wet weather encounter.
She explained the Bulldogs had played in heavy rain a few times this season and relished the challenge.
How have the Bulldogs won seven straight?
"I think it's our consistent form, we're playing four quarters of footy now," Child said.
"The skills are really focused and they're very determined and just loving their football."
