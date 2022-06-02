On Saturday June 4, four days into International Pride month, Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery are holding an interactive session for Grounded: The Journey of Tasmanian Queer and Queer Ally Artists.
The event will include acoustic singer Tori Rattray, original poetry spoken by Stacey Wing and Queer Artists Collective (QAC) artists Mackenzie Wharton, Deborah Malor, and Ralf Haertel.
Exhibition co-curator and artist Amy Bartlett said the event was highlighting LGBTQIA+ artists.
"We've had a number of people that have exhibited for the first time which has been absolutely fantastic for them and a networking opportunity with the more established artists," she said.
Ms Bartlett said June was selected to celebrate both the exhibit, the artists and Pride Month.
"The exhibition is co-curated by QAK," she said.
"There's a number of queer artists but also queer allies, it's a very welcoming space for creatives. And it's not just artists who paint. We've also included musicians, we've got poets, people that do spoken work, people that draw do photography, so a whole range of things.
"Anyone that has a creative soul is welcome."
Ms Bartlett said this was the first time an exhibit like this has run in QVMAG.
"It's showing the community people are proud to be queer," Ms Bartlett said.
"It's a very inviting space to allow people to feel safe in being themselves and that's very important going forward after the issues that we've had in Tasmania in the past."
The exhibition has been running for the past two months and will finish the first weekend of July.
"It's been absolutely fantastic for some of the artists that have exhibiting for the first time to have the ability to come out and tell their story," Ms Bartlett said.
Musician Toni Rattray was happy to give her time for such "a wonderful group of people." "It's being able to bring people together to celebrate whatever it is that makes them special," she said.
The event starts at 2pm on Saturday, June 4, register via bit.ly/GroundedEvent2022
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
