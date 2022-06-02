The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

QVMAG is celebrating their Grounded exhibition for Pride Month

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated June 2 2022 - 1:21am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ART: Amy Bartlett, Exhibition co-curator of the community exhibition with musician Tori Rattray. Picture: Paul Scambler

On Saturday June 4, four days into International Pride month, Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery are holding an interactive session for Grounded: The Journey of Tasmanian Queer and Queer Ally Artists.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.