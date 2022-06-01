Woman sentenced for fraudulent exchanges

A woman who stole numerous items from shops across Burnie, also stole a man's credit and spent more than $500.
Katrina Ann Anderson, 51, pleaded guilty to a number of charges including eight counts of computer-related fraud and one count of stealing between 2019 and 2021 in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdrey said Anderson committed a number of offences and would often take items from a store and place them in her bag before returning to the store and asking for a cash refund.
On one occasion in February 2020, Anderson walked into a Bunnings Warehouse in Burnie and put on a pair of steel cap boots worth $50 and walked out without paying.
Anderson also stole a man's wallet in June 2021 and used his credit card to make $500 worth of transactions.
Anderson's solicitor said his client had been able to stabilise her life as she had been on a methadone program and attributed her offending to substance use.
Magistrate Sharon Cure sentenced Anderson to a community correctional order for 12 months.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
