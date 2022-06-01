Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth. That seems to be the strategy of Greens leader Cassy O'Connor, who is intent on rewriting history.
In speaking on the government's political donation reforms, Ms O'Connor has again made claims that the 2018 state election was "bought" by gambling interests.
It's not a surprise that the campaign before last would be raised in the context of electoral disclosure and funding legislation.
The pokies industry did play a significant role in that election due to its opposition to Labor's policy of removing electronic gaming machines from pubs and clubs.
The "Love Your Local" campaign was bankrolled by the industry, which also poured funds into the Liberal Party's coffers.
This experience spurred on the push for electoral donation reforms.
And the Greens continue to contribute to this important discussion, arguing for further changes to improve our democracy.
Ms O'Connor is, however, very wrong to assert the 2018 election was bought.
Indeed, such remarks are, perhaps ironically, an affront to democracy; being disrespectful to voters and to the outcome.
In 2018, it must be said, the pokies lobby bought advertising, not votes.
Clive Palmer would be exhibit A in the case against believing that the more you spend, the more votes you win.
While counting is still to be finalised, it is clear the mining magnet's United Australia Party has bombed at the federal election, being unlikely to gain a single seat.
In Tasmania, four years ago, the gaming industry's campaign may have convinced some to change their votes, though not necessarily in its favour.
Pokies were the talking point of that election. It's not unreasonable to believe that most voters formed their own opinions on the issue, rather than being somehow conned by industry advertising.
We do know Labor picked up seats in 2018, while the Greens lost one.
This points to the reality behind Ms O'Connor's claims of a bought election: A refusal to take responsibility.
Under her watch, the Greens went backwards, and seem stuck in a Hobart bubble.
Still, it is easier to cast blame elsewhere than to look inwards.
