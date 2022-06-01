An unexpected Telstra station outage in York Street and ongoing works at the Launceston Exchange has left a slew of CBD businesses unable to accept EFTPOS payments this afternoon.
Coffee Republic owner Robin Smith said the EFTPOS outage was one of the worst he'd experienced in the last decade.
"Most people don't have cash so we're issuing IOUs as we know most of the customers," he said.
A spokesperson for Telstra has confirmed the connection troubles are being caused by issues with two of the four stations servicing the Launceston CBD.
Ongoing cladding works at the Launceston Exchange have required the site to be intermittently switched off for the past week. This outage has coupled with an unexpected outage at the York Street station to further reduce the provider's data capacity, playing havoc with EFTPOS in the immediate area.
With technicians now on site at the York Street station and works at the Launceston Exchange nearing their end, the Telstra spokesperson said the issues should be resolved shortly.
