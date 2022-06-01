An unexpected Telstra station outage in York Street and ongoing works at the Launceston Exchange left several CBD businesses unable to accept EFTPOS payments on Wednesday.
Coffee Republic owner Robin Smith said the EFTPOS outage was one of the worst he'd experienced in the last decade.
"Most people don't have cash so we're issuing IOUs as we know most of the customers," he said.
It appears the connection troubles were being caused by issues with two of the nine Telstra mobile base stations servicing the Launceston area.
Ongoing cladding works at the Launceston Exchange have required the site to be intermittently switched off for the past week.
This outage was coupled with an unexpected outage at the York Street station on Wednesday, which further reduced the provider's data capacity, playing havoc with EFTPOS in the immediate area.
Addressing the issues, Michael Patterson, regional general manager for Telstra in Tasmania said the Launceston Exchange was turned back on around Wednesday afternoon, restoring capacity to the area. On behalf of Telstra, Mr Patterson went on to apologise to anyone inconvenienced during the event.
"We also experienced a hardware fault at our mobile base station located in York Street, which further impacted CBD coverage [...] Our techs identified the problem and a replacement part was delivered to the site."
With the part in hand, Mr Patterson expected the York Street site to be back up and running before the end of Wednesday.
