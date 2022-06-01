Australia Day unity an objective for Premier Jeremy Rockliff

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has told Parliament he is increasingly concerned over divisiveness in the community regarding the Australia Day date.
Acknowledging Reconciliation Week, Labor crossbencher David O'Byrne asked Mr Rockliff on Wednesday whether he believed that the Australia Day date should be changed and if so, what steps were being taken to progress change.
Advertisement
Former premier Peter Gutwein in office had repeatedly stated that he believed there should be a national discussion on the date.
Mr Rockliff said he also held this view.
"Australia Day is a national conversation of course and one that I'm increasingly concerned that is becoming increasingly divisive," he said
Mr Rockliff said it was important that all Tasmanians and Aboriginal Tasmanians could unite and celebrate Australia Day.
"A day on which we can all unite is a clear objective of mine," he said."
Mr Rockliff added he was deeply committed to delivering an Aboriginal-led treaty and truth-telling pathway, started under Mr Gutwein.
What do you think? Have your say by sending us a Letter to the Editor using the form below.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.