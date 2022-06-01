As the dust settles on the 2022 federal election, voters' democratic right to choose who they wanted to represent them has led to substantial changes nationwide.
Anthony Albanese has been sworn in as Australia's 31st Prime Minister and the new Cabinet appointed.
I would firstly like to congratulate Mr Albanese and the incoming government on their election.
As a member of the opposition, I will join my federal Liberal and Nationals colleagues to hold the new government to account.
My aim is to ensure Tasmanians are represented fairly on the national stage and our interests are voiced loud and clear.
Tasmania's smaller population size should not be mistaken for its ability to stand side by side with mainland counterparts on factors like economic strength, agricultural production, entrepreneurial innovation and renewable energy production.
Australia is a stronger country as a result of the Coalition's efforts during the past nine years. The Coalition hands over a more resilient economy; record unemployment rates that are sitting at a 48-year low; and essential services - like Medicare, public hospitals and educational facilities - that were guaranteed through our steady economy.
The Liberals enjoyed continued success in Tasmania, going against the national trend.
Sitting members Bridget Archer MP and Gavin Pearce MP not only retained their seats of Bass and Braddon, but also now enjoy a stronger standing within those electorates. In the Senate, my colleague Jonno Duniam has also been returned for another term.
Congratulations Bridget, Gavin and Jonno. You each worked hard to represent Tasmanian constituents during your past terms and were rewarded for that commitment to serving Bass, Braddon and Tasmania, respectively.
As the Senate counting continues, I would also like to personally thank Eric Abetz for his contribution and service to Tasmania and the country.
Eric has represented Tasmania in the Senate for almost three decades and has been a tireless advocate for the state.
He served as minister in the Howard and Abbott governments and leader of the government in the Senate, and brought a great deal of knowledge to parliamentary debates, always fighting for the Liberal cause.
My sincere thanks to Liberal candidates Susie Bower in Lyons, Kristy Johnson in Franklin and Will Coats in Clark, who showed unwavering commitment to campaigning and the Liberal Party throughout this election.
I acknowledge the power in Susie Bower's result. Lyons recorded a swing of around 4.5 per cent away from sitting Labor member Brian Mitchell MP, which shows the respect the Lyons community has for Susie Bower as a candidate and the Liberal Party.
Standing as a candidate for any level of government is an enormous act which can often go unrecognised.
For those who put themselves forward for election, thank you for your willingness to serve. Whether you win or lose, your commitment to your community and to enter public life is worthy of celebration.
As a re-elected Senator for Tasmania, my commitment to continue to work diligently for the state remains firm.
Indeed, within days of the election result I was pleased to join with delegates and give the opening address at the recent MS Research Flagship Research with Connections 2022 event at Tailrace Centre.
This impressive symposium gave researchers, medical professionals and people living with MS and their carers the chance to connect with the wider MS community.
Researchers shared insights about employment and MS, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on quality of life for those living with MS and the benefits of community involvement.
Finally, thank you to the voters who entrusted their support in the Coalition for the past nine years in the House of Representatives and the Senate, and those who supported us during our recent election campaign.
It is this community support that continues to inspire us to work as an effective voice for Tasmania in Parliament.
