A Tasmanian teacher has been named as the recipient of this year's Public Education Foundation's Teachers Health Early Career Scholarship.
Ruby Lyons-Reid teaches year 11 and 12 English, creative writing and Tasmanian Aboriginal studies for the Tasmanian E-School, an online and distance education provider for students from kinder to year 12.
Advertisement
This scholarship supports public school teachers who are in the first three years of their teaching career, with Teachers Health providing $10,000 for professional development.
"Over the past few years as a teacher at an online distance school, I have developed an interest in how digital technologies and museum programs can engage students in learning about First Nations histories and cultures," Ms Lyons-Reid said.
"I've dabbled with these things in my classes, but in an ad-hoc-time-permitting sort of way. I'm hopeful that this scholarship will give me the focus and financial support to pursue these professional interests in more depth and with greater intention.
"It represents an opportunity for me to deepen my theoretical knowledge about museum education and culturally responsive best practice, and also to connect with experts in the field across Australia to gain insight into the design and delivery of cutting-edge digital learning programs."
Ms Lyons-Reid said that she plans to further her studies by enrolling in a Graduate Certificate of Museum and Heritage Studies at the Australian National University, with a specialisation in Museum Education and Heritage Interpretation.
"Through this course, I hope to learn more about the design and implementation of educational exhibitions and programs in museum settings, and particularly how innovative digital tools are being used by cultural institutions to create authentic and accessible educational experiences for students," she said.
Teachers Health chief executive Brad Joyce said that he was proud of the partnership with the Public Education Foundation, in giving back to the education community.
"This year's recipient, Ruby Lyons-Reid, has already demonstrated her passion for education and dedication to her students, community and the teaching profession. We're delighted to be supporting Ruby's professional development through the Teachers Health Early Career Scholarship," he said.
Teachers Health was created over 65 years ago and is a health fund built to benefit the education community. Teachers Health is Australia's largest industry-based health fund, looking after over 370,000 teachers, education staff, and their families.
The Public Education Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to providing life-changing scholarships to students and educators in public education, and enhancing the value and reputation of public education.
Executive director of the Public Education Foundation David Hetherington said they were excited to support Ms Lyons-Reid's career.
Advertisement
"Online distance learning has become more important during the pandemic, and through her career to date Ruby Lyons-Reid has built an impressive body of practice in digital engagement."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.