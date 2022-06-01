This week the City of Launceston Town Hall will be bathed in a red glow to raise awareness for a common, but little known genetic illness.
Haemochromatosis is a hereditary genetic disorder that affects about one in 200 people across Australia each year, with one in seven people carrying the mutation.
Also known as inherited iron overload disorder, haemochromatosis occurs when people with the condition absorb too much iron which is stored in the body, and over time creates an iron overload.
If undetected and untreated, the excess iron can cause organ or tissue damage and in some cases death.
With the symptoms of iron overload similar to those of iron deficiency and other illnesses, haemochromatosis often goes underdiagnosed.
With standard blood tests unable to detect the illness a special test known as a serum transferrin saturation is required.
To help raise awareness of the little known illness, the Launceston Town Hall will be lit red from June 1 to June 7, in support of World Haemochromatosis Day.
Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten said he hoped that by shining a light on the condition over the next week, people may take the time to understand the symptoms.
"We know that about one in 200 Tasmanians have a risk for haemochromatosis and it's a condition that's difficult to diagnose, so it's important people understand the tell-tale signs and talk to their doctor if they have any concerns," he said.
Common symptoms of haemochromatosis may include general fatigue and weakness, weight loss abdominal pain and joint aches.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
