Public Trustee to consider whether Tasmanians impacted by its own poor processes should get ex-gratia payments

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:45am
Attorney-General Elise Archer says a review into the Public Trustee did not recommend a compensation scheme, but ex-gratia payments could be considered on individual cases.

The Public Trustee will consider whether Tasmanians impacted by the organisation's own poor processes are entitled to ex-gratia payments after a specific compensation scheme was ruled out by the government.

