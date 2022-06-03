Education system failing children with ADHD

I AM writing this to provide insight about a situation within the education system that needs addressing.
One in 20 children have ADHD. Both of my two children have been diagnosed.
What we are put through in our education system is nothing but a disappointment.
I now ask myself, is it worth putting them through the pain, embarrassment and humiliation in a challenging and anxious environment?
Will this hurt their mental health in the future more? I am unsure, but what I am sure of is that we can do better.
The lack of understanding and education from teachers is embarrassing. We are failing the children for our future state.
Why is this not addressed in Tasmanian schools? It's not good enough.
We need to do better for the sake of the children and their future.
Is the public aware there is one psychologist in the North of our state to attend to children at schools?
THE government policy of dual naming (Aboriginal and English) of features in the island's landscape is a positive reminder of the 2000 generations of people who lived here before the English came.
But let us not forget that for more than 100 years there were no living speakers of any Tasmanian Aboriginal language.
Who now would be the experts on Tasmanian Aboriginal languages that the government relies upon for advice about appropriate Aboriginal place names and what are their qualifications?
For the past 30 years, the Commonwealth government has funded the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre to revive the Tasmanian Aboriginal language.
This work was undertaken under the guidance of qualified linguists and the Tasmanian language was among the first languages in the world to be brought back to life.
That the Tasmanian government has apparently found other experts on the Aboriginal languages here in Tasmania to advise it, and that their advice differs from that based on 30 years of consistent work, is puzzling indeed.
In the interests of good governance, it is incumbent upon the government to publish the qualifications and experience of its advisers on their dual naming website.
And, whoever might have advised them that the ''N'' word should remain as a place name on their map of Tasmania is even more curious. Who could be feeling proud about that?
I SUPPORT the inclusion of public release of monitoring Information provisions in the draft EMPCA Amendment Bill.
Increasingly, jurisdictions acknowledge that to be transparent and accountable, an EPA should ensure environmental monitoring data is easily accessible so the public can understand potential impacts pollution is having on their health and environment.
The draft wording seems to adequately provide for this expectation.
I think it's important the proposed changes enable the EPA director to publish or otherwise make available ''relevant information'', without the consent of the person from whom the information was collected, subject to reasonable privacy provisions as is proposed in the draft.
My recent experience in attempting to assess the impact of a number of flows through salmon hatcheries on their receiving environments has been frustrated by the incomplete nature and late availability of environmental monitoring information required to be made publicly available under the conditions of the relevant environmental licences.
It has not been possible to access this information directly from the EPA because of the restrictions imposed on the EPA under the existing act, and which are proposed to be relaxed through the amendment.
The final amendment must relax these restrictions.
Timely and transparent provision of monitoring information to the public builds community trust, which is good for business as well as the environment. It's good to see this reform being proposed, and important it be enacted as soon as possible.
TASMANIA downsized to its present government numbers as a trade-off for a pay rise.
Will these same people go back to the lower pay rate? If not, it proves trade-offs don't always work or should they just work harder like the rest of us are made to?
