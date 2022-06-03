The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | June 4, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
June 3 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Education system failing children with ADHD

A CALL TO DO BETTER

I AM writing this to provide insight about a situation within the education system that needs addressing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.