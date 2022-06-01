Building squeeze putting the clamps on Tasmanian economy

Shortages of construction workers and material are chewing into Tasmania's economic growth.
Tasmania's economy took a hit in the March quarter, with important growth measure state final demand falling by 0.6 per cent, following on from a 1.6 per cent decline in the previous quarter.
It was the only state to go backwards on that measure in the March quarter, with the other states all getting solid quarterly growth of between 0.8 per cent and 2.4 per cent.
"It has taken just two months for Jeremy Rockliff and his Treasurer to drive Tasmania into a technical recession," Shadow Treasurer Shane Broad said.
"For the second quarter in a row, state final demand has gone backwards.
"As (former premier) Peter Gutwein used to repeatedly say, state final demand is the key measure of Tasmania's economic performance.
"Tasmania is the only state to go backwards and our economy is now $220 million smaller than it was last September."
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said Tasmania's economy was in robust health.
"Retail trade and goods exports are at record highs, and unemployment is at the lowest level on record," he said.
"In the March 2022 quarter, growth in state final demand has eased slightly exactly as forecast, reflecting capacity constraints in the economy and a moderation in private investment after sustained boom times.
"Instead of talking down our state with relentless negativity and fabricated definitions, the Shadow Treasurer, Dr Broad, needs to celebrate the strength of our Tasmanian businesses and the record numbers of people employed."
Tasmania's annual state final demand was still up by 3.5 per cent, thanks to two strong earlier quarters.
State final demand measures household and government consumption spending, plus government, business and housing investment.
Economist Saul Eslake disagreed that the figures showed Tasmania was in a recession.
Mr Eslake said the Tasmanian contraction in state final demand in the March quarter was due to falls in household consumption, dwelling and business investment and public investment, especially by state government-owned businesses.
He said the weakness in household consumption spending appeared to be more due to a fall in private spending on health than to people staying at home because of the Omicron coronavirus outbreak.
The ABS said a 6.7 per cent fall in private gross fixed capital formation was driven by a 13.1 per cent decrease in total machinery and equipment investment and a 5.7 per cent fall in total dwelling investment "led by weakness in new and used dwellings due to shortages in construction labour and materials".
Mr Eslake said construction being disrupted by supply chain issues was not unique to Tasmania.
"And both private business and public investment in Tasmania are notoriously volatile," he said.
The ABS said total final consumption spending increased 0.7 per cent because of a 3.4 per cent increase in government expenditure.
It said that was driven by increases in federal government spending (4.8 per cent) and by the state government and local government ((2.5 per cent).
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
