The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston City veteran Gedi Krusa heaps praise on teenager Jaden Fidra

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
June 15 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG GAME PLAYER: Jaden Fidra in action for Launceston City against Hobart United at UTAS Stadium in April. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Former youth international Gedi Krusa believes Launceston City teammate Jaden Fidra is a future A-League prospect.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.