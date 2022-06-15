Former youth international Gedi Krusa believes Launceston City teammate Jaden Fidra is a future A-League prospect.
Krusa represented his native Lithuania at junior level and has seen enough to predict the Queensland teenager can achieve similar standards.
"I can see him playing A-League easily because he is young and works hard," he said.
"For me he is definitely that standard. He can easily get there if he works hard.
"I came from a professional environment and can see he can definitely play at that standard and he has the time to prove himself."
Although 13 years apart in age, Krusa and Fidra have been a potent mix in City's impressive start to the NPL Tasmania season with both set to feature in Friday night's derby at Riverside Olympic.
With European ancestry including a grandfather who played international soccer for Czechoslovakia, Fidra's stunning pace and excellent control have seen him become a regular source of goals for Lino Sciulli's side, typified by the late match-winner at champions Glenorchy in April.
Having begun with FK Atlantas in his home town of Klaipeda, Krusa has since played in Latvia, Poland and Estonia before bringing his European experience to Devonport Strikers and City, and said Fidra is a rare talent.
"I really like how Jaden plays. He gives us a lot of options in attack even though he is only 18.
"I rate him very highly and he can achieve so much if he wants to.
"He trains well, has explosive speed and very good technique.
"At the start of the season we lost Yasin (Mohammadi to Devonport) who was one of our most important players but Jaden has strengthened us and I would not say we are any weaker."
Krusa happily detailed the qualities which make Fidra stand out.
"When you have attacking players, you always want them to beat defenders one v one, and he can beat anyone.
"You want certain qualities in players and the explosiveness he has is A-League level.
"He has run 100 metres in 10.5 seconds but also 30m in 3.8. That's elite running and he has the technique to go with it, plus the ability to beat defenders and score goals.
"He has areas to improve - he is not the greatest in tackles or at defending well - but he is 18. He is capable of being a lot more professional.
"If he was training seven times a week he could improve a lot more and definitely could go that far and prove himself."
Krusa said ultimately it is down to Fidra how far he wants to go.
"I was talking to him and said everything is up to him, whatever he wants out of his career, whether he just wants to play for fun or wants more than that."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
