There were plenty of tears at YMCA Launceston on Wednesday.
The Social Bowls group and Gentle Fitness group held a morning tea to thank the staff at YMCA as well as have a final sit down together in the community room at the centre.
Some members of these groups had been with YMCA Launceston for over 40 years, some since the 1960s.
Their stories of community and connectedness were the essence of what made YMCA according to centre manager Rachael Dobson.
Ms Dobson, along with staff, were in tears as members passed on flowers, thank you cards and hugs.
"The seniors have got together after their classes to remember times over the years, connecting and supporting each other through the relationship with the YMCA," she said.
"They've shared stories of fundraising and community and the essence of the YMCA and the founding ideas and concepts around us being a community facility with a focus on young people."
It's been an integral part of their life and the lives of their families and the experiences that they have given their children during their upbringing, raising their families to be community activists and how that's played out in their lives- YMCA Launceston centre manager, Rachael Dobson
Ms Dobson said the senior groups represent what a YMCA brings to a community.
"Some of these people have been coming since we moved to Kings Meadows in the 1960s," she said.
"It's been an integral part of their life and the lives of their families and the experiences that they have given their children during their upbringing, raising their families to be community activists and how that's played out in their lives."
YMCA Launceston announced its closure in late April due to a lack of funding.
They approached the City of Launceston council, state and federal governments for essential funds, but all levels of government said they were unable to help the not-for-profit organisation that has been in Launceston for 142 years.
Kate Nelson has been with YMCA Launceston for four years and runs the Gentle Exercise class.
Ms Nelson said she was heartbroken when she had heard the centre was going to close and her concern was her senior classes and how it would impact them.
"They've reached out to become a social group that feels comfortable exercising here," she said.
"It's more than a fitness class that we've developed over the years. We've gotten to know each other a lot."
For classes like Gentle Fitness, working with the members is vital for their health.
"A lot of them have chronic health conditions that make it difficult to exercise," Ms Nelson said.
She said it was important for the members to feel comfortable in the class so they feel confident to voice their concerns and be accommodated.
"It doesn't matter how you show up to the class or whatever you need that day to participate," Ms Nelson said.
She said the class was more than just coming in and moving your body but also mental health and social connections.
"There's going to be a lot of impacts and we might not even see them immediately," Ms Nelson said. "We don't need less options for social connection, fitness and being physically active and connections to the community.
"And because of the often chronic health conditions, if members don't find a place to go where they feel comfortable, that could it could compound and get worse. It's not only them but their families are affected. It's all interconnected."
The final day for YMCA Launceston is June 4. The keys for the location will be handed to City of Launceston council.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
