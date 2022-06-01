Man jailed for hitting pregnant partner

A man who assaulted his former partner when she was pregnant has been jailed for a number of offences, including aggravated common assault and evading police.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with 18 counts of breaching a police family violence order.
Advertisement
In his sentencing remarks, Magistrate Simon Brown said the defendant had spent a considerable time in custody and had been in jail since January 11.
Mr Brown said the defendant had committed a significant number of crimes and that the sentence he was going to impose would serve as a personal deterrent to the man.
Bearing in mind the nature and seriousness of these offences a general deterrence has a significant role to play as well, Mr Brown said.
There is a significant amount of offending here and there has been repeated devise of court orders, police family violence orders, and interim orders, he said.
Mr Brown sentenced the man to two months of imprisonment for evading police, and disqualified him from driving for a period of two years.
In relation to the family violence matters, the man was sentenced to six months jail.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.