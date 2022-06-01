Man jailed for hitting pregnant partner

The Examiner

Man jailed in Launceston Magistrates Court for family violence matters

SD
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:30am
A man who assaulted his former partner when she was pregnant has been jailed for a number of offences, including aggravated common assault and evading police.

