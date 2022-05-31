Since it began in 2007, the Launceston 10 has forged a reputation of attracting world-class distance running fields and quick times.
For the sub-elites it's also been the race to come and produce a lifetime best, with loaded fields, a pancake flat course and early winter providing the ideal ingredients to run quickly.
The ingredients are there again for 2022 with bumper fields ready to produce the goods on Sunday, June 12.
Headlining the women's field is dual Olympic finalist and 2015 race winner Eloise Wellings, with a personal best of 31:14.
The 39-year-old has transitioned more to roads in recent years, trying her hand at the marathon. She debuted in London back in October, before finishing second to Milly Clark at Melbourne in December. Her breakthrough marathon performance came in March this year, when she ran 2:25:10 to rocket up to fourth on the Australian all-time listing.
"I always love coming to Tassie to race," Wellings said.
"The Launceston Running Festival offers a fast course, a fabulous running community and the perfect little hit-out for me whilst I'm mid marathon training. Can't wait."
Two-time Commonwealth Games marathon bronze medallist Jess Stenson (nee Trengove) also returns. A regular on the Tasmanian road-running scene, Stenson is near to career-best form having clocked a 2:25:15 lifetime best marathon in October and will be hungry for a win on the East Tamar Highway.
The pair will be joined by in-form Leanne Pompeani and Natalie Rule. Pompeani carried a PB of 32:26, but showed form better than that at last month's Sydney 10. Meanwhile, Rule was fearless over the summer season clocking best times over 3000m, 5000m, 10km and half-marathon, including second place in the Run The Bridge and a world championships qualifier of 15:06 over 5000m.
Rio 5000m Olympian Sam McEntee starts favourite in the men's race. Now under the guidance of Collis Birmingham, the Victorian has returned to top form and is chasing a win on his first road outing in Tasmania.
"I'm excited to be finally racing in Launceston. It was meant to be my debut half and first race post-COVID in December 2020. Training has been going well and with the field assembled the course record may be in danger," McEntee said.
McEntee may be the highest credentialed, but the 30-year-old will be a watched man as 15 men with career bests of under 30 minutes will be hot on his tail and Mark Tucker's course record of 28:37 in his sights.
In-form locals James Hansen and Sam Clifford will be looking to use their finishing speed to produce what could be a career highlight, as no Tasmanian has won the race yet.
Para world record holder Michael Roeger also returns to the course where he ran a road PB of 29:40 last year.
