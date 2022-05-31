Mystery surrounds the closing of the Hudsons Coffee franchise in St John Street.
The franchise has operated in the location for years, but it was just before the onset of COVID that businessman Amritpal Singh took control of the Launceston CBD franchise in 2019.
It looked to be a promising location for a cafe, situated at the base of a tall office building housing caffeine-addicted office workers.
But with the pandemic came a sharp fall in tourist and visitor numbers to Launceston and, in April, Hudsons Coffee closed. Shortly after, a notice of termination addressed to Mr Singh was pinned in the cafe's window.
The notice was placed by Emirates Leisure Retail - the Melbourne group controlling the Hudsons franchise.
The notice read: "We confirm that the franchise agreement is now terminated due to your failure to rectify the breaches set out in the breach notice dated 26th April 2022 within the timeframe required".
It also gave Mr Singh a week's notice to remove any personal items left in the cafe.
Justin Scott, managing director at Emirates Leisure Retail Group, said the cafe's closure was not related to these breaches of the franchise agreement, however.
Instead, he said Mr Singh was forced to close because the building owner had refused to renew the lease agreement with Hudsons Coffee.
"The facts are that the landlord elected to not offer us a new lease and instead wanted to go with an independent cafe," Mr Scott told The Examiner.
The seven-year lease, signed in 2015, expired in April this year.
He said there were a number of outstanding disputes between his company and the landlord, but he declined to give further details.
He also said Emirates was seeking to recover a "small" amount of debt from Mr Singh, but he declined to provide further details.
Neither Mr Singh or the landlord of the building at 111-113 St John Street were available to comment on Tuesday.
