The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Safe Space to get 11 more beds for winter

Updated May 31 2022 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Housing Minister Guy Barnett and City Mission chief executive officer Steven Brown.

The Tasmanian Government has funded 11 more beds for Safe Space in Launceston over the winter months following a roundtable meeting with stakeholders.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.