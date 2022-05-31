The Tasmanian Government has funded 11 more beds for Safe Space in Launceston over the winter months following a roundtable meeting with stakeholders.
The meeting was too late for the $71,000 to be included in last week's state budget, and so it will come out of a discretionary fund.
The government will also provide City Mission with $54,000 for five beds per night at Safe Space in Hobart, bringing its capacity to 40, and for six more at Burnie with $20,000.
The budget included $6.85 million in ongoing funding for the program statewide.
Housing Minister Guy Barnett said the government was also planning a ministerial reference group to identify gaps in housing and homelessness responses, and to come up with solutions.
"The challenges being experienced in Tasmania and indeed across the country are complex and require collective responses," he said.
"We want to listen and understand and today I have written to 17 peak bodies, community housing providers and many who provide wrap around services to our most vulnerable to invite them to meet with the premier, myself and my parliamentary secretary, Lara Alexander, on 11 July 2022."
The group - including TasCOSS, Centacare Evolve Housing, City Mission and Property Council - will provide advice while the government brings in Housing Tasmania as a new statutory authority.
