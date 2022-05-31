Cancer Council Tasmania launched its annual Women's 5k Walk-Run at Launceston's City Park on Tuesday and the theme of this year's event is "do it for them".
Event organiser and marketing manager Zoe Vandervalde is encouraging participants to sign up and raise money for cancer.
"It's all about cancer prevention and the bottom line is, it's about raising money for Cancer Council Tasmania," Ms Vandervalde said.
"Everyone is affected by cancer, we are encouraging everyone to come on board and do it for someone in your life who has been impacted by cancer and support them.
"My mum had cancer years ago and we did the women's five kilometres as part of her recovery together as a family to support her and get her back to a healthy fitness level.
"This is the sixth year that Cancer Council Tasmania has had the event," she said.
Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive Penny Egan said the event would be held in September and was as an inspiring event to provide an opportunity for everyone to improve their lifestyle.
"The event is totally inclusive and now more than ever we are encouraging people from all walks of life and genders to join in, have fun and support those who are impacted by cancer," Mrs Egan said.
"Because cancer doesn't discriminate."
"The event will also be open to the whole state with individuals who can't make it to the Launceston event encouraged to participate virtually.
"If you can't run-walk on the day or virtually, why not head to our website and donate to this amazing cause," she said.
Runners will begin the circuit at City Park, before making their way through the streets of Launceston that is expected to be a sea of pink.
The event will take place on Sunday, September 11, and if you are interested in participating, you can enrol via www.womens5k.org.au to register for the event.
The event supports and encourages health awareness for all Tasmanians, and also raises vital funds for Cancer Council Tasmania's support and research programs.
Tania Gaby is passionate about health and fitness and has been involved with the 5km run since its inception and said it was something that was close to her heart.
"I have lost my nan, an auntie and another nan to cancer and just getting out there and running for a cause is really good," Ms Gaby said.
"It's the memory of the person I am doing it for and not just them, but everybody who is going through cancer," she said.
Tasmania has one of the highest age-standardised mortality rates in Australia for colorectal, lung and prostate cancer.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
