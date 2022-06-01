One of Tasmania's most popular mobile food trucks is attempting to set up shop in Northern Midlands.
A planning application for a food permit at 121 High Street in Campbell Town recently opened for public comment and is set to close on June 10.
The planned development will involve a food truck being temporarily located on the site, with future plans to develop the building into a dessert bar.
The application was submitted by Ben Miller, who in December bought into the Candy Van business, which former MONA pastry chef Nathan Imber founded in 2018.
Mr Miller said despite the Candy Van having much success travelling around Tasmania and bringing its renowned doughnuts to several regional sites, having a fixed location would provide many additional benefits.
"Running a food truck is quite difficult, as it requires a lot of micro-management and understanding, having it stay in one place will provide a lot more ease," he said.
"It's something we've wanted to try for a while, so that we could see if that format actually works."
Mr Miller said if the planning application was successful, a new truck would be used at the site, adding to two that already make up the business's fleet.
He also said neither of the pre-existing vehicles had been taken to Campbell Town in the past, but revealed they had experienced success in neighbouring Northern Midlands areas.
"We run quite well with large volumes of traffic, which is why High Street is an ideal location," he said.
Mr Miller said the business would operate from Monday to Friday if the planning application was successful.
"We will eventually look into building an open plan sitting space where people can eat their snack packs, and have a milkshake or coffee," he said.
"There is an unused building there, but it needs full restoration and is in a heritage area, so a lot of planning would be involved."
In the absence of mayor Mary Knowles, a Northern Midlands Council spokesperson said they were pleased to see growth in investor confidence of the private sector in the Campbell Town community.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
