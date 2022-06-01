Riverside coach Rob Murray has commended his captain's attempts to reverse the team's horrendous start to the NPL Tasmania campaign.
A familiar presence in the midfield holding role through his time at Windsor Park, Will Humphrey reverted to the left-back position he played as a junior when Olympic lined up against Glenorchy in their last match.
Advertisement
"It was Will's suggestion," Murray explained. "He was thinking about the middle but took a bit of ownership and we pushed him to the left. He said 'I could probably be of better use here'. Well I don't know everything and am quite happy to admit that, so if the players take the ownership why not?"
Murray said Humphrey, who last year became the first Riverside player to reach 50 NPL appearances, has become a well-respected member of the squad.
"He's in the leadership group and they can take ownership of this team, that's not a drama.
"His input is good, he's very thoughtful about how we're going, what we need to do, how we can be better. In that sense he's a good captain and very good at analysing the game. Plus he's a likeable bloke and not upsetting too many teammates."
Ultimately the switch did not change a familiar storyline as, for the second week running, Olympic missed a couple of chances just before half-time, went in 2-0 down and went on to lose 6-0.
"If we'd put away our chances in the last two matches we could've gone in 2-2 in both," Murray added. "But it's all ifs, buts and maybes."
Veteran Gedi Krusa is confident Launceston City have the elusive blend of youth and experience required to test big guns like Saturday's opponent South Hobart.
Ken Morton's men are coming off 4-0, 6-0 and 7-0 victories but are only four points above a City side which has already claimed champions Glenorchy among their scalps this season.
Despite having lost long-serving captain Jarrod Linger to Queensland, Krusa is confident City still have a potent mix.
"I was expecting a better season compared to last year and we've had some bitter-sweet results," said the former Lithuanian under-19 international.
"The early knockout in the cup was a horrible match for everyone at the club and the 0-4 loss to Devonport but getting a win at Glenorchy and our big win in the last match (4-0 v Olympia) were great and we're not going too bad on the ladder.
"But there's a lot to improve if we are to get up towards the top three. We feel we are in the race and if we win this one, we'll be right up there.
"We have young players like Will Fleming, Juan Carlos, Stef Tantari who are definitely getting better and it's good to see confidence and experience coming into them. They are making less mistakes and we can trust them more. We have a lot of young players but I think we have three or four over 30 - myself (31), Dan Smith is 32 and I think Albert (Amankwaa) is 36. So it's good to have a mixed side."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.