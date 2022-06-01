The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Riverside Olympic and Launceston City embrace NPL Tasmania challenges

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
June 1 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEFT BEHIND: Riverside's Will Humphrey protects the ball from South Hobart's Brad Lakoseljac at Windsor Park. Picture: Paul Scambler

Riverside coach Rob Murray has commended his captain's attempts to reverse the team's horrendous start to the NPL Tasmania campaign.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.