Salt water sending a coastal siren's call

In brine down East, anglers are hooking into lively Australian salmon - blackback and cocky salmon along beaches, in Georges Bay and in estuaries like the Scamander River where bream also continue to please, while out near the Shelf albacore are coming aboard.
Garfish are popular with Georges Bay anglers too, especially in winter.
Small but tasty, they have spawned already and are keen to feed - mainly on vegetation but drawn also to berley like tiny pieces of fish, bread, meat, chicken pellets or commercial berley.
Baits include small pieces of squid or white-coloured meat fished on very small hooks under floats.
Also effective are soft plastic lures and wet flies while good places to try are edges of the main channel leading to the bar or from jetties in Georges Bay's south-west.
Inland, most trout waters have closed but Craigbourne Dam remains open and was recently stocked with 500 domestic rainbows averaging 400 grams.
The Inland Fisheries Service has pointed out the danger some fish in aquariums would become if released into local waters.
Details are available on the IFS website under Permissible Imports List-Freshwater Aquarium Fish.
In reviewing carp in Lake Sorell, the service announced that this water will open again next trout season.
Carp are contained to Sorell and while the only four caught this season were females, Sorell carp will continue to be targeted next season.
Arthurs Lake 2.76 (metres from spilling)
Great Lake 13.47
Little Pine Lagoon 1.13
Penstock Lagoon 0.22
Woods Lake 1.55
Lake St Clair 1.62
Lake King William 11.98
Lake Echo 6.59
Bronte Lagoon 1.94
Bradys Lake 0.96
Laughing Jack Lagoon 6.98
Meadowbank 0.36
Lake Plimsoll 3.75
Lake Murchison 16.87
Lake Mackintosh 6.36
Lake Rosebery 0.66
Lake Pieman 3.28
Lake Mackenzie 4.12
Lake Rowallan 8.46
Lake Parangana 1.70
Lake Cethana 4.39
Lake Barrington 4.62
Lake Gairdner 7.32
Lake Pedder 1.31
Lake Gordon 33.55
Lake Leake 0.38
