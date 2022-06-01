If you want tips about running a fine-dining restaurant, look no further than Launceston, where three eateries were among the winners of the Tasmanian Hospitality Association's awards for excellence on Monday.
Cataract on Paterson and Rupert & Hound restaurant owner Karen Burbury was given the Hospitality Minister's Award for her contribution to the industry, while The Metz was named Tasmania's best specialty restaurant for its mouth-watering wood-baked pizzas.
Meanwhile, Bianca Welsh's co-owner of Stillwater, near Launceston's King's Bridge, was named the state's overall best fine dining restaurant.
Ms Welsh said it was a great "validation" to know her restaurant was still hitting the mark nearly 22 years after opening.
"Our philosophy is not to rest on our laurels. We want to always be better and improve and provide a great experience for our guests," she said on Tuesday.
She said her restaurant's success was "all about people".
"It is about people in terms of our team, people in terms of producers [of fresh produce], and people in terms of the customers, and ensuring that we're providing a really authentic and genuine experience," she said.
Ms Burbury was "surprised and humbled" to be the minister's choice gong, but said she has a massive "tribe of people" backing her up.
"There's no way I could do what I do without the support of my team and my husband," Ms Burbury said.
"It reiterates to me that I'm doing the right thing in how we do business and support our people that choose to work with me."
The Metz owner David Lewis said his award was for his wood-fired pizzas - one of a very few in the state with a similar offering.
He said the award was "a nod to our kitchen team".
"We've been getting really great feedback over the past few years, and [the kitchen team] have come together as a really tight unit over the past six months," he said.
Both restauranteurs said using fresh local produce was critical for success.
In fact, Northern Tasmania's farmers could be the unsung heroes of the Tasmanian Hospitality Association's excellence awards.
Both Ms Welsh and Mr Lewis mentioned Mr Brown & Towns' Mushroom Garden - a local farm that hand-delivers to restaurants, and sells directly to the public at Harvest market on Saturdays.
Other farmers named included Misty Meadows farm in Exton and Felds Farm in North Lilydale.
"Tasmania is a bit of a food bowl," Ms Welsh said.
"We've got so many amazing producers across the state ... we're very grateful to have had a long a long relationship with them, and we're really proud of and proud to showcase them."
