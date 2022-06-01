The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Launceston businesses won several awards at the 2022 Tasmanian Hospitality Association awards

BS
By Ben Seeder
June 1 2022 - 1:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNER: Stillwater co-owner Bianca Welsh said she was thrilled with her restaurant's award.

If you want tips about running a fine-dining restaurant, look no further than Launceston, where three eateries were among the winners of the Tasmanian Hospitality Association's awards for excellence on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Ben Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.