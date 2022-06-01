People with disabilities deserve protection

IN aged care, staff are expected to be vaccinated against flu, with Tasmanian Public Health advising 90 per cent of staff should be vaccinated.
Aged care also has protocols around flu and other contagious respiratory outbreaks. Yet, many disability organisations in Tasmania, including Launceston, don't have the same requirement of staff.
Advertisement
Vaccination status for staff is considered personal information and, therefore, organisations refuse to pass on information to their disabled clients which staff are vaccinated or not.
Many disabled people are immunocompromised and/or older or senior citizens. As a disabled person with a lung disease and chronic illnesses, I am not considered worthy enough for staff to be vaccinated, nor for me to be able to make informed decisions about workers.
A simple question of staff's willingness to share vaccination status would suffice. Instead, I have been threatened by some organisations to withdraw staff when I attempt to pursue the issue.
I am, of course, vaccinated, but it's not enough to protect me from unvaccinated staff.
It's way past time disabled people were included in public health mandates around flu vaccinations of staff, particularly when respiratory illnesses are already circulating in Tasmania and our embattled health care system is calling for vaccinations.
Why aren't people with disabilities considered worthy enough to be protected?
AFTER the recent federal election, there are now 10 Indigenous members in the Australian Parliament.
They all went through the election process, being nominated by their respective political party and then voted in by voters in their electorate.
As well the number of members from other nationalities has also increased so the Parliament is more multinational than ever before.
Every one nationally who stood for Parliament went through the due election process.
Tasmanian Premier Rockliff recently announced that the numbers in the state lower house would be increased by 10 and instantly Aboriginal activist Michael again has demanded a dedicated seat in the Tasmanian Parliament, now asking for two instead of the initial one and for those seats to be in addition to the proposed extra 10.
If the federal government decides that as part of the reconciliation process dedicated Indigenous seats will be allocated, the state and territories can follow the national example then and not before.
THE Labor government is honouring its promise to return the little Sri Lankan family to Biloela after four years of detention.
Immediately new Liberal leader Peter Dutton appears on TV saying he hopes the government has taken advice.
Did he take advice a few years ago when he allowed two au pairs into the country?
It just shows the opposition hasn't learned anything since its disastrous defeat and, with its lack of compassion, seems to be destined to wander in the wilderness for quite a while.
Surely there is someone more moderate and not so ultra-right to lead the Liberals.
Advertisement
I AM a firm supporter of renewable energy.
However, the hydrogen hub (The Examiner, May 29) would use vast amounts of water in its proposed processing plant. What happens if we have another drought in Tasmania, will residents suffer water restrictions to maintain production at the plant?
How would this huge loss of water affect the ecology of our river systems?
COMPULSORY voting at local government level is required at this year's council elections now a Tasmanian government proposed bill has passed both houses of Parliament.
Seen to be a truly representative voice of the people, compulsory voting is both mandatory for state and federal elections in Australia, which may ameliorate the effect of self-interest groups and lobbyists, especially pertinent with councils that have low voter participation rates.
Conversely, the opponents of compulsory voting may express concern that some voters may not be fully informed when making a choice of candidates, which is quite dismissive of participatory democracy.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.