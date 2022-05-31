Tasmania is the only state not to make a submission to the Fair Work Commission as part of its annual review of minimum wages, and has not made a submission for at least four years.
The next wage rise - to come into effect from July 1 - has been highly publicised as a result of rapidly rising inflation, and the incoming federal Labor Government's pledge to lobby for an increase in line with inflation.
Various Labor states have asked Fair Work to lift the minimum wage by various levels, including a 3.5 per cent request from the Victorian Government.
A submission from the NSW Liberal government requests a "cautious approach" and that increasing productivity should be the main driver of wage growth.
Australia's minimum wage is $20.33 an hour.
Almost all other states have made submissions to the past four annual minimum wage reviews - and all have made at least three - but the Tasmanian Government has made none.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff confirmed in parliament that he had not made a submission, arguing the government only had influence over state-level public sector wages. Fair Work has the ability to consider the views of all state governments on minimum wages before making its decision.
In last week's budget, the state government effectively foreshadowed a 2.5 per cent wage increase for the public sector with agreements needing to be renegotiated in the coming 12 months. Unions argue this would be well below inflation and constitute a cut to real wages.
Mr Rockliff said this was an increase from 2 per cent in the previous budget, and that inflation in Tasmania was marginally lower than the national average, while wage growth had been higher.
"Naturally, when negotiating new EBAs, we'll also be mindful of the impact ... the wage outcome will have on the budget position," he said.
"Increase to the wages above indexation provided in the budget would no doubt have an impact on the net operating result."
Following the budget, Treasurer Michael Ferguson said a 1 per cent increase above 2.5 per cent would "hit the budget" by more than $300 million, and said unions would need a "reality check" if they wanted more.
Labor leader Rebecca White said wages in Tasmania were $11,000 lower per year than the national average and that cost of living pressures were making the state comparable with mainland cities.
She said the government should be lobbying Fair Work to increase the minimum wage to reflect rising inflation.
"The lowest paid workers in Tasmania need a pay rise to keep up with the spiralling cost of living," Ms White said.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
