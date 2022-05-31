The Examiner
Tasmania the only state not to make a submission to Fair Work on minimum wage consideration

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated May 31 2022 - 3:04am, first published 3:00am
All other states have made their views known to Fair Work on the minimum wage rise, but Tasmania hasn't - for four consecutive annual reviews.

Tasmania is the only state not to make a submission to the Fair Work Commission as part of its annual review of minimum wages, and has not made a submission for at least four years.

