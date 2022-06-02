Gallery: Parrots, Thistles battle at NTCA Ground in NTFAW premier

Fourth-ranked Bridgenorth scored an important victory against third-placed Old Scotch on Saturday to keep in touch with the NTFAW premier competition top three.
In a game where both teams struggled to score, the Parrots kept pushing the ball forward and were rewarded with a 4.6 (30) to 1.3 (9) victory.
Advertisement
Bridgenorth made their move in the third term with two goals to one.
READ MORE: Gallery: NTNA juniors enjoying winter season
The Parrots will be eager to improve on their 67-point loss to unbeaten Launceston when the pair duel at Parrot Park in round nine.
The Examiner's Brian Allen took these photographs at NTCA Ground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.