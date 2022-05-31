The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Spirit of Tasmania announces date of first sailing to Geelong Port

Meg Powell
By Meg Powell
Updated May 31 2022 - 2:33am, first published 1:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW DIGS: A concept image of the planned Spirit of Tasmania terminal at the Geelong Port. Picture: Supplied

The Spirit of Tasmania will make its first docking at Geelong on October 23, TT-Line has announced.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Powell

Meg Powell

Journalist

Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.