Initiative aims to increase activity

A health promotion charity that offers free fitness classes in local parks across the country has started up in Launceston.
Live Life Get Active received funding from the Sport Aus grant, with support from the City of Launceston, to improve the mental and physical health of Launceston locals with their camps.
All equipment is supplied, and the free lessons - suited to all ages and abilities - are led by certified professional trainers.
Sessions began on May 25 at the Royal Park Regatta Grounds and will be held every weekday morning until June 3.
The weekly schedule is made up of boxing, cross-training, and yoga. That variety works on developing good cardio, improved strength, toning, balance and flexibility, according to Live Life Get Active chief executive Amanda King.
"We work with all ages and all abilities, and the number one rule is to have fun," she said.
"Our camps are for real people ... our trainers are highly qualified, recruited locally and are there to help develop a path of change ... we believe daily exercise in the park is as much about the mind as it is about the body."
One participant, Debbie Beams, said she enjoyed doing something new, while also starting off her day in a good and productive way.
"I did the boxing class last Wednesday, which is something I had never done before, and I loved it," she said.
"I don't get very motivated on my own, but knowing that there's going to be others there gets me up."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
