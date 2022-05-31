There was no change to the NTFA and NTFAW MVP leaderboards this week as new names bobbed into the top six of each division.
Bracknell's Sam Douglas surged into the top few with six votes from his team's round-eight win against Hillwood.
Scottsdale's Mikayla Binns played a blinder against Hillwood and collected six votes too.
George Town's Molly Clark continued her strong form with four votes against Deloraine.
The coaches vote for the best players from senior matches in men's and women's divisions.
The coaches select the three best players from the match. Each coach shall select 3,2,1 best players from the match.
Each coach must give at least one player from the opposing team a 3, 2 or 1 vote. A player from the losing team can't receive 3 votes.
