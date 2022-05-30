The Examiner
Tasmanian Government has not identified a water source for Bell Bay hydrogen hub production

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
May 30 2022 - 5:00pm
Water source not secure for hydrogen hub

A secure and environmentally friendly water source for the large volume of water that will be required for the hydrogen hub at Bell Bay has not been identified, and is likely to require extensive new pipe infrastructure.

