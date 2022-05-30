Water source not secure for hydrogen hub

A secure and environmentally friendly water source for the large volume of water that will be required for the hydrogen hub at Bell Bay has not been identified, and is likely to require extensive new pipe infrastructure.
Hydrogen has been identified as an emerging renewable energy source that can replace fuel in heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses and Tasmania has been identified as an ideal location for the industry by the federal government.
However, the state government says that Tasmanians should feel reassured that the state's water resources will be managed "in a way that protects our environment and prioritises drinking water."
"We are aware that developing a hydrogen industry will require a large volume of water. Renewables, Climate and Future Industries Tasmania and the Office of the Coordinator General are working to investigate and progress a range of water supply solutions to service Bell Bay and have been liaising closely with both TasWater and Tasmanian Irrigation to define, assess and progress these opportunities," a government spokesperson said.
Scientists and academics have shared their fears for the growing competition of Tasmania's water resource, saying that trade-offs and environmental degradation is likely if water management and environment is not put on the forefront.
The spokesperson said the state had a world-leading target of being 200 per cent self-sufficient in renewable electricity by 2040 and a vision to be a global leader in large scale green hydrogen production by 2030.
To make one kilogram of hydrogen through electrolysis it requires between nine and 15 litres of water, but more if you are also producing ammonia.
"The Tasmanian Government has always believed Bell Bay is a perfect location for a nation-leading green hydrogen hub with its advanced manufacturing zone, renewable energy availability, advanced infrastructure, water availability and port access," the spokesperson said. However, a question regarding how the criteria of water availability could be met if a water source had not been secured was not answered.
Bell Bay was identified as having met all the criteria for the hydrogen hub, however TasWater recently noted that in summer industrial customers at Bell Bay need to be switched to a raw water supply, rather than the regular supply due to demand.
Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone cluster manager Neil Grose said last week that a water source for hydrogen production at the hydrogen facility was likely to require new pipe infrastructure to get the water to Bell Bay.
The Bell Bay hydrogen hub was successful in obtaining $70 million bipartisan funding from the federal election.
Water allocation decisions are made in line with the Water Management Act, which prioritises water use surety down these lines: domestic/town use and firefighting, environmental protection, historic water licences, special licences to generate electricity or similar and irrigation.
"Tasmanians should be rightly excited about Tasmania's renewable energy future and can rest assured that we will protect Tasmania's interests and environment as we work to progress these opportunities which will create jobs and support our economy."
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
