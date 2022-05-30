The stage will be different but Lauderdale remain confident that they can achieve the same end product when they travel to Windsor Park.
The Southern Bombers are the only team to conquer Launceston in the Tasmanian State League this season when they upset the reigning premiers by 28 points at Lauderdale Oval in round six.
Advertisement
Since then, Launceston sit a game clear on top of the table while the Southern Bombers rediscovered their winning touch in round 10 with a 41-point win after two consecutive losses.
There's no reason we can't beat them- Sam Siggins on Lauderdale's match-up against Launceston
As Sam Siggins and Lauderdale plot their path to victory, their task cannot be understated with the Blues leading the league for points for and points against.
READ MORE: Porte's Grand depart from life on Tour
The Southern Bombers are taking confidence from what Siggins labelled as one of their best wins of the season.
"We've got no greater challenge than Launceston this week at their home ground, we've got a massive test this week and I feel like that win from the weekend can really build our season," he said.
"We're aware of that, we obviously beat them down at our home ground and we're under no illusions that they're a quality side and the benchmark of the competition and they're going to be tough to beat.
"If we stick to our processes there's no reason we can't beat them but it's going to be a big challenge this week."
The former Adelaide Crow believed it was the mental side of the game rather than the tactical side which would help Lauderdale against the Blues.
"To be honest, it is really frustrating we are up and down and sometimes we don't know what we're going to get but we do have a lot of new players so we're starting to gel as a side," he said.
"A lot of it comes down to effort and the mentality side of it so I think we've got to work on our consistency week-in and week-out."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.